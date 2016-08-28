Shipston minor injuries unit hours to be cut

The findings of a report into the minor injuries service at Shipston’s Ellen Badger Hospital have triggered changes to how it is run.

The report, by the West Midlands Quality Review Service, was complimentary about the hospital’s strong community focus and its team’s commitment to delivering a good service, but did raise some concerns about the Minor Injuries Service.

The report found that the service did not appear to be meeting local needs effectively, attendances were low and activity levels were not high enough to maintain staff competencies.

The report also concluded that the Minor Injuries Service was adding an additional step in patient care and was primarily a wound care service.

In response to the report’s findings The South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust has renamed the Minor Injuries Service as the Ellen Badger First Aid Centre and changed its opening hours to match those of the local GPs practice.

The change in opening hours has been made so nursing staff will always have access to a doctor if they need advice.

Currently the service operates from 8am-8pm seven days a week but as of Tuesday (30th August) it will be open from 8am-6.30pm Monday to Friday only.

Overall however things are looking good for the hospital in general after a recent report by the Quality Care Commission gave it a clean bill of health, and an overall rating of good.

That report, following an inspection in March, concluded services at the hospital were safe, well led, effective, responsive and caring.

A statement on behalf of the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, The NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group and Shipston Medical Centre, said: “All health partners are committed to providing safe and clinically effective services for the local population of Shipston.

“To support this South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, GPs and NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group, asked the West Midlands Quality Review Service to assess the Minor Injuries Unit at Ellen Badger Hospital following discussions over the years about its viability for the future.

“We are constantly reviewing the health needs of our local population and all organisations are in agreement that this is the best solution for the people of Shipston and ensures that the local service will remain available in a clinically safe way.”