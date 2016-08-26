“I’m braving the shave for my mum”

ABI Chapleo will have her hair shaved off tomorrow (Saturday 27th August) to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Abi, 36, who lives in St Peter’s Way, Stratford-upon-Avon, signed up for Brave the Shave for Macmillan, after seeing it advertised on television just days before her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Friends and family have so far pledged £2,750 in sponsorship, which is above her target of £1,500.

She said: “I decided I wanted to take part in Brave the Shave to raise some money for an amazing cause.

“However, the day after the decision was made, my Mum told me she had been referred for a biopsy on a lump she had found in her breast, and a week later we received the sad news she has stage three breast cancer.”

Abi’s mum, 66-year-old Andrea Blood, who is a lay chaplain at Holy Trinity Church, started her treatment with a mastectomy on Wednesday 20th July, followed by chemotherapy, in due course.

The former Thomas Jolyffe and Alcester Grammar School pupil continued: “Nobody in our family has had cancer of any sort and it came as a complete shock to all of us, when Mum was diagnosed, as it was the last thing we ever expected.”

Abi also explained the importance of breast self-examination (BSE) and said: “My Mum had it for two years but the outward signs only appeared six weeks ago.”

She added: “My Mum is very positive and incredibly brave. So now, I have even more reason to go ahead with this and raise as much money as I can for Macmillan.

“And I’m hoping to donate my hair to The Little Princess Trust too.”

Abi, who is a business analyst at Jaguar Landrover, in Leamington, will have her head shaved at Achille, in Union Street, Stratford.

Her husband Matthew and her three children 17-year-old Natalie, three-year-old Ben and one-year-old Noah, will be at the head shave, as will her mum if she feels well enough.

See https://bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/abigail-chapleo/