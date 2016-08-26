Stratford AC youngsters hold their own against top class opposition

THE Midland Counties Under 13, 15 and 17 Championships at the Pingles Stadium in Nuneaton saw Stratford AC’s youngsters come home with a varied selection of medals that underlined the quality in the juniors in a top class competition just below national level.

The under-17 hurdles was one of the most hotly anticipated events, with three of the top five athletes in the country competing.

Stratford’s Jack Sumners, Oliver Cresswell and James Gionis lined up in their heat and narrowly missed a dangerous fall after it was discovered that one of the flights of hurdles had been put on the wrong mark.

Sumners and Cresswell duly qualified for the final after a re-run and lined up against Tre Thomas of Charnwood, the fastest under-17 hurdler in the country.

In the final, Thomas gradually edged his way in front from hurdle seven and as they crossed the line, Thomas finished in 12.86, just 0.4 outside the championship-best performance.

He pulled both the Stratford athletes through to personal bests, with Sumners in 13.05 and Cresswell in 13.06.

The Stratford pair were in complete synchronisation over the ten hurdles and in the closest of finishes, Sumners was given the nod by the thickness of a vest to win the silver and Cresswell bronze.

Cresswell then literally dashed to the high jump and despite the fatigue from three hurdles races, he still produced a good series of jumps to win silver with a final jump over 1.85m, just short of his PB.

Sumners also had a busy day and after his medal in the hurdles he followed that up with gold in the long jump.

A good series of consistent jumps saw him take the lead and after a huge leap of 6.33m he goes into the upcoming England Athletics and UK School Games — where he will represent the Midlands — in good shape.

His team-mate Dan Boyd narrowly missed the medals with a best jump of 6.01m.

Matthew Millward Brookes has benefitted from a change in his training regime over the last few months and from the same competition last year he improved his PB for the 100m down by 1.3 secs to 11.97 and his long jump by a massive 1.04m to 5.52m. This distance won him the silver medal.

Emily Madden Forman will also be representing the Midlands at the UKSG in the triple jump and as a confidence boost she won a bronze medal with 10.67m despite the distance being well below her best.

Jodie Watson was another athlete finishing just outside the medals, after jumping 1.55m she missed the bronze on countback.

Four under-13 athletes competed in a Quadrathlon (100m, long jump, high Jump and shot) and they all performed well across the four events gaining good experience competing against quality opposition.

Adam Farrow had a consistent series of events in the boys’ event winning the high jump along the way and he finished with a very good, hard earned silver medal.

Millie Leighton, was tenth, Evie Lowe 15th and Ella Baxter 27th in the girls’ event.