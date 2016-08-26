Wimbledon hero Willis coaches stars of the future at Warwick Boat Club

WIMBLEDON sensation Marcus Willis has coached at his home tennis club for the first time since his match against seven-times winner Roger Federer.

Willis, of Warwick Boat Club, was the world number 772, but played Federer on Centre Court in June after coming through six rounds of qualifying and the first round proper.

Around 70 people attended a free session to allow non-members to try the sport.

And the 25-year-old, who is now the world number 420, said his life had completely changed since Wimbledon.

He said: “I got on an aeroplane at Atlanta. The security guard looked at me and went ‘Willis. I know who you are’.

“The story has gone global. Everywhere you get ‘this was the guy who played Roger Federer on Centre Court’. I’m getting a lot more offers.”

Willis, who is away on tour for up to 30 weeks a year, has since played for the New York Empire team in World Team Tennis, which included doubles action alongside former world number one Andy Roddick.

He plans to make further personal appearances and appear at exhibition events when he is not competing.

“We’re really lucky to have Marcus training and coaching here,” said Warwick Boat Club tennis manager, Gavin Henderson.

“He’s infectiously enthusiastic and really got everyone fired up.

“He always plays with a smile on his face and he’s helped spread the word about our regular free Sunday afternoon sessions for everyone, which are proving really popular.”

The free try-out sessions will continue throughout the summer at the club from 2pm and 4pm each Sunday.

Players do not need to book and rackets will be provided. For more information, e-mail Gavin Henderson at gavindhenderson@hotmail.co.uk.