Young duo Fry and Mbunga sign for Stratford Town

STRATFORD Town have bolstered their squad with the signing of two players ahead of this weekend’s fixtures against Kettering Town and local rivals Leamington.

Town boss Carl Adams has snapped up former Birmingham City under-21 captain James Fry, while young forward Edji Mbunga joins the club on a one-month loan from St Andrew’s.

Fry, 21, was with Birmingham City from under-nine level through to under-21 before leaving the club to sign for Leamington.

Mbunga, who can play as a winger or a striker, will fill the void left by Mike Taylor, who left the club for Redditch United last week.

“James is a good player,” said Town boss Adams.

“He can play in defence and midfield, but he’ll play in midfield for us.

“I think we have got a lot of football players, but not enough ball winners. I think he’ll give us a bit more steel in the team.”

“Edji is a pacey and tricky player. He’s coming back from a long-term injury, so we’re hoping it’s a deal that will help both ourselves and Birmingham City.”

Town head to non-league stalwarts Kettering Town on Saturday, before taking on local rivals Leamington at the DCS Stadium on Monday afternoon.