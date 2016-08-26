Young people invited to try Henley-in-Arden club for free

OPPORTUNITIES for young people have increased at The Hub, in Henley-in-Arden, it was announced by the community centre when it released its autumn programme of youth work.

In addition to three afterschool coffee bars held from 3pm until 4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, three youth evenings will be held every week, with something for all ages and interests.

Young people who live in the Henley area have been invited to try out the youth club for free.

For those youngsters in Year 5, they can enjoy their first youth club experience at Monday Club, as it opens on Monday 5th September, from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

Tuesday Club for 11 to 13-year-olds opens on Tuesday 6th September, from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

For the over 13s, Wednesday Club will open on Wednesday 7th September, from 7pm until 9pm.

All three clubs cost £2 per session and the first session is free, run by qualified youth workers and experienced volunteers.

Activities include outdoor games, offsite trips, coffee bar, dance, disco karaoke, table games, pool table, table tennis, art and crafts, film nights, cookery themed nights, art and film projects, as well as camping.

Peter Crathorne, chairman of The Hub and youth club manager, said: “The youth club is thriving and from September there will be three afterschool coffee bars, whereas before they were held on a Tuesday and Thursday.”

Facilities at The Hub also include a youth forum, children’s centre, a base for health visitors and school nurses, computer classes, and a senior citizens morning, as well as the skate park being located behind The Hub.

Mr Crathorne added that £40,000 a year is needs to be raised to run The Hub.

Parents and residents are being asked if they can volunteer for an hour-and-a-half an evening a fortnight, or on a Tuesday afternoon from 3pm until 5pm on a fortnightly rota to help run a tuck shop for young people using the youth centre. Anyone who can volunteer has been asked to contact The Hub.

