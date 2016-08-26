Newsham remains with Power Maxed Racing for Rockingham

POWER Maxed Racing has confirmed that Dave Newsham will continue to drive for them in the British Touring Car Championship races at Rockingham this weekend.

Newsham stepped in for regular driver Kelvin Fletcher at Knockhill, as he was about to become a father.

And due to the late arrival of Fletcher’s first child, Newsham is back behind the wheel of the #71 Chevrolet Cruze for the Bidford-based outfit this weekend.

Fletcher said: “It’s a no-brainer for me, I will not miss the birth of my first child, and as Liz becomes increasingly overdue, it is almost inevitable that this race weekend will get in the way.

“I won’t be able to give the race, the team or the championship my full attention which isn’t fair on anybody.”

Adam Weaver, Power Maxed Racing team principal, said: “We will miss Kelvin at Rockingham, but it is great to work with Dave again, seeing him perform at Knockhill was a delight and it has helped with yet more development of the car that will benefit Kelvin for the last two rounds.”

Newsham’s best result in the race weekend at Knockhill was seventh in the first race.