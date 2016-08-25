Bank Holiday wash-out? – Keep calm and enjoy!

JUST in time for the Bank Holiday, The Met Office has issued weather warnings across south Warwickshire which could remain in place until Sunday. And motoring organisations have advised drivers to allow extra time for journeys due to Bank Holiday hold-ups which may occur in Stratford-upon-Avon and surrounding roads this weekend.

The Met Office has warned people across the West Midlands and beyond to prepare for heavy rain and thundery conditions.

Outbreaks of rain later on Saturday will become heavy and continue overnight into Sunday morning. The rain will then become lighter as conditions slowly improve throughout Sunday.

Despite the weather warnings, hundreds of people are expected to flock to the remaining summer fetes and flower shows taking place this weekend.

Full details of Bank Holiday events in the Stratford area can be found in this week’s Herald.