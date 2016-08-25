Picture released in assault investigation

POLICE have issued a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a pub in Stratford-upon-Avon town centre.
A 22-year-old man suffered a cut to his nose and a chipped tooth during the assault at Union bar in Guild Street.
It happened sometime between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday, 31st July.
If you recognise yourself in the image or have any information please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 42 of Sunday 31 July.
Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk