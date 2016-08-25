Man hurt after car and tractor collide

A MAN in his 70s was taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a tractor in Banbury Road in Ettington yesterday, Wednesday, writes Michael Lear.

It happened at around 5.45pm on the A4222 near to the junction with the Fosse Way.

Several 999 calls were made and an ambulance, paramedic officer and the police were all in attendance, as were fire crews from Stratford and Shipston.

The road was blocked for a time while the man was cut from his vehicle before was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire with chest and back pain.