Sheldon strikes as Town secure first league win of the season

TWO spectacular long-range strikes from Jamie Sheldon steered Town to a 3-2 victory in a see-saw encounter against Hitchin Town at the DCS Stadium on Saturday, writes Bryan Hale.

After a quiet start as both sides struggled to adapt to the swirling wind, Town went ahead on 13 minutes when Hitchin keeper Michael Johnson fumbled Edwin Ahenkorah’s cross from the left and recent signing Dan Summerfield drilled the loose ball into the net.

But their lead lasted barely a minute as Hitchin went down the other end for Liam Brooks to slot in an immediate equaliser.

And Hitchin took the lead in the 21st minute when Town failed to clear a left wing corner. Mason Spence returned the ball into the penalty area where it was met with a bullet header from Stuart Pearson giving keeper Nathan Vaughan – who was drafted in to deputise for the unavailable Niall Cooper – no chance.

Soon after, Hitchin came close to increasing their advantage when Spence’s thunderous effort cannoned against the bar with Vaughan well beaten, but on 38 minutes Town levelled with the first of Sheldon’s two specials.

From all of 30 yards out he let fly with a sumptuous right footer which flew past Johnson into the top corner.

And in a virtual action replay, he put Town back in front on 54 minutes with another unstoppable effort from the left of the penalty area which proved to be the decider.

Hitchin tried hard to get back into the game but the nearest they came was in the last minute when Vaughan acrobatically tipped over Dan Webb’s header.

TOWN: Nathan Vaughan, Dan Summerfield, Kieren Westwood, Guy Clark, Liam Francis (Warren Brooks 46), Emmitt Delfouneso (Josh Cullinane-Liburd 46), Jamie Sheldon, Will Grocott, Richard Gregory (c) (Barry Fitzharris 76), Edwin Ahenkorah, Trey Brathwaite.

Full match report in this week’s Herald.