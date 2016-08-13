Has rail line plan hit a dead end?

By -
10
5827
Warwickshire County Council cannot ignore strong case for reopening the line - Pro-rail campaigner Fraser Pithie.

THE reinstatement of the rail line between Stratford-upon-Avon and Honeybourne appears to have hit the buffers again — despite claims that it could pump £18million into the local economy.

The national and local transport authorities have this week insisted it is the others’ responsibility to kick-start the long talked about project.

Those opposing views come amid growing momentum in moves to get the line reopen with the volume of houses being built in the Long Marston area and its inclusion back in February in Great Western Railway’s plan to improve the North Cotswold Line, which currently terminates at Honeybourne.

Even the government planning inspector who oversaw the finalising of Stratford District Council’s Core Strategy, Peter Drew, wrote in his final report: “It would appear to provide a long-term solution to the town’s traffic congestion.”

The stance of the Department for Transport (DfT) is that the case to rebuild the line needs to be supported and promoted by the local authorities affected for it to be put on any national strategic plan.

But in a correspondence with one of the lead pro-reinstatement campaigners this week, a senior DfT manager said proposed improvements to the line and services between Worcester and Oxford would provide what he described as a significant uplift in value to any case to reopen the railway between Stratford and Honeybourne.

Worcestershire County Council is openly supportive of the line being reinstated, but Warwickshire County Council on the other hand has this week reiterated that it considers it the responsibility of the DfT to take the lead.

The council also acts as the transport advisor to the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which has government funds for transport schemes, but refused a bid by Stratford District Council for £500,000 to part-fund a fresh feasibility study, known as a GRIP4, because of an administrative error in the application. Network Rail, which is responsible for maintaining the country’s rail network, also appears to have washed its hands of a decision on the project.

Last year a spokesman told the Herald that the possibility of the eight-mile stretch being reinstated would be considered as part of the West Midlands and Chilterns Route Study. However, a draft version of that study was published last week, with no mention of it.

Network Rail said in a statement this week that the study was designed to identify ways to increase capacity on lines currently in operation, rather than to consider new ones.

The apparent reluctance of any of the transport authorities to take the lead has been slammed by a leading rail campaigner.

Fraser Pithie is a member of the lobby group SWO, which is championing calls for the Stratford line to be reinstated, and secretary of the Shakespeare Line Promotion Group.

 

He said: “Let me be clear, I am not requesting at this stage unreserved support for reopening the railway line.

Warwickshire County Council cannot ignore strong case for reopening the line - Pro-rail campaigner Fraser Pithie.
Warwickshire County Council cannot ignore strong case for reopening the line – Pro-rail campaigner Fraser Pithie.

“The responsibilities of local authorities and LEPs relate to maintaining or enhancing the amenity arising from the quality of life for residents, together with the need for a sustainable local economy and economic growth through the provision of services and infrastructure.

“Stratford still only welcomes six per cent of its visitors by rail, and if we could get that up to the national average of 12 per cent that would equate to 300,000 extra visitors and as much as £18million into the local economy.

“Why wouldn’t the county council and LEP want to consider that?”

A spokesman for Warwickshire County Council said: “The council anticipates that the business case for the scheme would need to be predicated on network-wide benefits and would be led by DofT Rail and/or Network Rail.

“The council will consider taking a view on the proposal once a business case to demonstrate the costs and viability of reopening the line and operating train services has been produced by the promoters including proposals to develop, fund and deliver the scheme.”

  • old_moaning

    Pretty simple.. Find circa £100million to fund reinstating the line .. Cause complete chaos in Stratford on the roads for two years whilst it is being built

    Then of course Warwickshire County Council will have to dip into their pockets to subsidise the line to the tune of around half a million pounds a year the very day it opens!

    No wonder they are not interested.

    • Plusqueparfait

      Spot on. Let’s put an end to this pie in the sky nonsense now.

  • noway

    Its a fantastic idea but it will never happen..

  • Minty

    Good luck getting the people of this area out of their cars. This will not solve congestion issues at all. It’ll just ruin another beautiful part of this town.

  • Matt Sumners

    Reinstating the line is pure common sense… It’ll bring in more tourists in via rail not via road; Which everyone moans about with the roads being congested as they are. It’ll open up another transport option for those south of the river; that end up buying housing at the new Long Marston site. This is a win win situation; WCC are just plain wrong at not considering this option of a viable public transport route. It’ll also aid those wishing to travel out of Stratford too; thus reducing traffic; what is not to like about this scheme.

    • Ombulu

      2 trains an hour aren’t going to bring in many tourists compared to the volume brought in by coach. Much more sensible to get a link to the AIrport.

      What’s not to like – I don’t want the Greenway ruined. I don’t want years of massive disruption, and personally I don’t particularly want any more tourists.

      • Matt Sumners

        I take it you don’t travel by train? as a train can carry a whole lot more people than a coach? With trains running to the south of County, this will bring London closer and more services to different places; other than just Birmingham & Leamington without changing.

        The plans currently laid out are to keep the Greenway; (Single track with Foot / Cycle path next to it) but i must point out that it was a railway line in the first place the footpath came along after…. I can’t imagine there being huge disruption, no more than is normal with any infrastructure project (short term pain for long term gain); but it’s long term… not just for now; Stratford would benefit from having a through Station again.

        I fully understand people not liking change in Stratford – It’s a Tory voting Town & that by its very nature is very conservative in it’s thinking; and as such certain residents don’t like the thought of having something new that improves public transport for the masses; they’d just rather sit back and complain that traffic is just getting worse and not doing anything about it…. & that’s why I moved away.

        • Ombulu

          In the 30 minutes between the times a train would arrive in Stratford – you could have 500 coaches arrive carrying vast numbers more people. It’s not going to make any difference to congestion at that frequency. It’s quicker to get to Warwick parkway these days than to get into the station in Stratford if you want to travel to London.

          I know that the plans are to keep part of the Greenway open for walkers, but with a 9′ high fence alongside it will be ruined. You can’t imagine there will be huge disruption – then perhaps you’ve not eperienced the massive disruptions lately with short term road blockages and the sheer gridlock they produce.

          Oh God – it’s the NIMBY argument again, thank god the NIMBYs triumphed in places like Sienna, Florence. You’re a railway nut – all you care about is a larger rail network – rather like Mr Pithie. You can’t see any downside to this proposal, unfortunately for you – many of us do and intend to fight it.

          • Matt Sumners

            So; just curious why you’ve resulted in name calling when someone challenges your way of thinking… I think it’s a great idea regardless of my outlook on life and interests; this plan / idea and will benefit the area and the country, by having a strategic diversion route too. but as the NIMBY’s are out im assuming you live near to the route and would have your life ruined by a train every 30 mins; and the oh so terrible traffic in the area isn’t an issue for you.

            This one of the reasons why i chose to leave the area; because of the backward thinking conservative residents who oppose progress and commonsense as way of offering the area an alternative to the over reliance of road travel. But sir / madam i wish you all the best in your NIMBY fights because Stratford will just grind to a halt with you lot calling the shots. Progress… look it up in the dictionary & see what it says…. Stratford is in need of it… I still care for the Town i grew up in and regularly visit; now living in the North i can see the benefits to having a through rail connection and the opportunity it gives to people who rely on buses and lifts off people too, But WCC, yourself and others just can’t see the wood for the trees here…

            As i pointed out previously; disruption would be short term for long term gain; but, it seems i’m arguing to a brick wall that won’t listen to a reasonable argument even if it was glazed with honey & with exceptionally large neon sign stating this is a good idea!!!! 😉

  • Peter Johnston

    From 1945-48 I used to catch the 08:15 from Long Marston to Stratford to go to school at the Alcester Road C of E Primary. The train carried businessmen who, even then commuted to Birmingham. Father worked in Warwick and normally drove there, but if he had an appointment in London it was far quicker to take the train to Honeybourne and then to Paddington than to take the Leamington, Banbury, Bicester line. The train was a worthwhile means of transport and with the increase in population on the old airfield would certainly be of practical value today if funds can reopen the line.