Has rail line plan hit a dead end?

THE reinstatement of the rail line between Stratford-upon-Avon and Honeybourne appears to have hit the buffers again — despite claims that it could pump £18million into the local economy.

The national and local transport authorities have this week insisted it is the others’ responsibility to kick-start the long talked about project.

Those opposing views come amid growing momentum in moves to get the line reopen with the volume of houses being built in the Long Marston area and its inclusion back in February in Great Western Railway’s plan to improve the North Cotswold Line, which currently terminates at Honeybourne.

Even the government planning inspector who oversaw the finalising of Stratford District Council’s Core Strategy, Peter Drew, wrote in his final report: “It would appear to provide a long-term solution to the town’s traffic congestion.”

The stance of the Department for Transport (DfT) is that the case to rebuild the line needs to be supported and promoted by the local authorities affected for it to be put on any national strategic plan.

But in a correspondence with one of the lead pro-reinstatement campaigners this week, a senior DfT manager said proposed improvements to the line and services between Worcester and Oxford would provide what he described as a significant uplift in value to any case to reopen the railway between Stratford and Honeybourne.

Worcestershire County Council is openly supportive of the line being reinstated, but Warwickshire County Council on the other hand has this week reiterated that it considers it the responsibility of the DfT to take the lead.

The council also acts as the transport advisor to the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which has government funds for transport schemes, but refused a bid by Stratford District Council for £500,000 to part-fund a fresh feasibility study, known as a GRIP4, because of an administrative error in the application. Network Rail, which is responsible for maintaining the country’s rail network, also appears to have washed its hands of a decision on the project.

Last year a spokesman told the Herald that the possibility of the eight-mile stretch being reinstated would be considered as part of the West Midlands and Chilterns Route Study. However, a draft version of that study was published last week, with no mention of it.

Network Rail said in a statement this week that the study was designed to identify ways to increase capacity on lines currently in operation, rather than to consider new ones.

The apparent reluctance of any of the transport authorities to take the lead has been slammed by a leading rail campaigner.

Fraser Pithie is a member of the lobby group SWO, which is championing calls for the Stratford line to be reinstated, and secretary of the Shakespeare Line Promotion Group.

He said: “Let me be clear, I am not requesting at this stage unreserved support for reopening the railway line.

“The responsibilities of local authorities and LEPs relate to maintaining or enhancing the amenity arising from the quality of life for residents, together with the need for a sustainable local economy and economic growth through the provision of services and infrastructure.

“Stratford still only welcomes six per cent of its visitors by rail, and if we could get that up to the national average of 12 per cent that would equate to 300,000 extra visitors and as much as £18million into the local economy.

“Why wouldn’t the county council and LEP want to consider that?”

A spokesman for Warwickshire County Council said: “The council anticipates that the business case for the scheme would need to be predicated on network-wide benefits and would be led by DofT Rail and/or Network Rail.

“The council will consider taking a view on the proposal once a business case to demonstrate the costs and viability of reopening the line and operating train services has been produced by the promoters including proposals to develop, fund and deliver the scheme.”