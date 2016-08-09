Herald to appear on Stratford Monopoly board

The Stratford Herald is set to be immortalised on Stratford’s new Monopoly board after the games’ makers confirmed that the newspaper would occupy a square.

The Herald will occupy the Fleet Street square and will join other prominent organisations such as the RSC and The Shakespeare Hospice in being represented on the board.

The Herald was influential in convincing Winning Moves UK to create a board for the town after launching a campaign for readers to vote for Stratford.

The town faced stiff competition from places such as Shrewsbury, Warwick, Leamington and Gloucester, but eventually won the race by just 1% of the overall vote.

Graham Barnes, from Wining Moves UK, said: “We are absolutely delighted to confirm that the Stratford Herald will appear on the board on a great square, we’re thrilled to bits to be making this announcement.

“The board itself will feature the great and the good of perhaps the greatest town in the world. This is certainly something we believe following our visits to the town.

“We’re really excited to be creating the Stratford Monopoly board or the ‘Monopoly Bard’ as it’s become known. Retailers have already been placing huge pre-orders and were rushing to get the board ready well in time for Christmas.”