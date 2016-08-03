Rural crime a top priority

RURAL crime will be tackled with the same vigour as urban crime – that’s the pledge from Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe who says crime in rural parts of the county remains one of his top priorities.

With new data published this week by NFU Mutual showing that rural crime cost those it insured in Warwickshire around £750,000 last year, Mr Seccombe has pledged his commitment to tackling rural crime.

Philip Seccombe said: “We have a large number of people in Warwickshire living in smaller towns and villages where farming and the countryside are focal points for the community and represent major parts of the local economy. It’s vital therefore that the police give rural crime a high priority and I will be continuing to ensure this is the case.”

He added: “I welcome the large amount of work which is already being undertaken across the county to get the message across to criminals that rural areas should not be seen as soft spots for crime. Warwickshire Police’s Rural Matters campaign to encourage people to report rural crime and provide advice on how to reduce the risks of falling victim to crime is now well-established, as are a number of partnership initiatives designed to combat cross-border crime.

“My office has already provided funding for a number of initiatives such as Rural Watch and the three Rural Crime Co-ordinators across the county, as well as for a new 4×4 vehicle and off-road motorbikes, which help ensure that the police can reach even the most isolated parts of the county to tackle crime at source.

“When I publish my Police and Crime Plan later this year, it will incorporate my key priorities for tackling rural crime, including ensuring that overall it is taken as seriously as crime in urban areas, as well as further more specific measures to ensure high value thefts of farming equipment receive a higher policing priority, with more effort put into identifying strategic solutions to reduce these crimes.”