Is this the end for airfield homes plan?

THE future of aviation businesses on Wellesbourne Airfield have been safeguarded following Stratford District Council’s adoption of its Core Strategy.

Ever since December last year, there’s been widespread speculation that the airfield owners would sell the land to developers for housing – 1,500 houses were proposed.

Stratford District Council has now recognised the airfield is an “important asset” to the area from a business, economic, employment and leisure perspective and has not included the site in its Core Strategy – the document which outlines development plans in the district up to 2031.

When the threat to Wellesbourne Airfield’s future first emerged, the Herald immediately launched a campaign to protect the site and the livelihoods of those who work there. Week after week the Herald’s Save Wellesbourne Airfield campaign featured the people and the businesses right at the heart of the story. Thanks to that campaign and one run by locals in Wellesbourne village, the airfield is safe for at least 15 years.

A jubilant Mike Roberts, managing director of Take Flight Aviation, the airfields largest fixed wing operator that has a fleet of 16 aircraft and the same number of full and part time staff at the site said: “I’m delighted with the news and acknowledge the support of the council and the campaign group Wellesbourne Matters. I welcome working with the council to follow through the strategy to retain and enhance the airfield.” “Legal process is now taking place to renew the business leases at the airfield. It is also comforting to know that the council have not ruled out compulsory purchase should the owners think they can make some back door planning application by attempting to close the airfield or change its use. What is both costly and disappointing is that we have paid the airfield owners millions of pounds in rent and fuel sales over the last ten years, yet they have refused to offer any evidence as to why our lease should not be renewed and we are having to resort to unnecessary legal process.”

