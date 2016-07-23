Is this the end for airfield homes plan?

Wellesbourne Airfield

THE future of aviation businesses on Wellesbourne Airfield have been safeguarded following Stratford District Council’s adoption of its Core Strategy.

Ever since December last year, there’s been widespread speculation that the airfield owners would sell the land to developers for housing – 1,500 houses were proposed.

Stratford District Council has now recognised the airfield is an “important asset” to the area from a business, economic, employment and leisure perspective and has not included the site in its Core Strategy – the document which outlines development plans in the district up to 2031.

When the threat to Wellesbourne Airfield’s future first emerged, the Herald immediately launched a campaign to protect the site and the livelihoods of those who work there. Week after week the Herald’s Save Wellesbourne Airfield campaign featured the people and the businesses right at the heart of the story. Thanks to that campaign and one run by locals in Wellesbourne village, the airfield is safe for at least 15 years.

A jubilant Mike Roberts, managing director of Take Flight Aviation, the airfields largest fixed wing operator that has a fleet of 16 aircraft and the same number of full and part time staff at the site said: “I’m delighted with the news and acknowledge the support of the council and the campaign group Wellesbourne Matters. I welcome working with the council to follow through the strategy to retain and enhance the airfield.”  “Legal process is now taking place to renew the business leases at the airfield. It is also comforting to know that the council have not ruled out compulsory purchase should the owners think they can make some back door planning application by attempting to close the airfield or change its use. What is both costly and disappointing is that we have paid the airfield owners millions of pounds in rent and fuel sales over the last ten years, yet they have refused to offer any evidence as to why our lease should not be renewed and we are having to resort to unnecessary legal process.”

  • Amusementman

    Utterly shameful greed has upper hand as usual. Shame that the real problems get ignored.
    Just little ones like infrastructure, schools, GP’s, and most importantly the people who dont want this.
    Just like Stratford going to be one nightmare traffic wise doctors schools etc.
    Im just wondering what the standard is to get in to the council. Is it ignorance, greed, and deaf to anything common sense.

  • James

    Urgh, I’m slightly confused by your comment!

    Where has the greed come from? Who has had the upper hand on this subject? For now I would argue that the businesses and flying club members of the airfield have secured their future for the short term at least! Do you begrudge the 25+ members of the Littler family who want to retire and ensure their children and grandchildren are looked after in the years to come or are you accusing the council of greed? If you’re accusing the council of greed I assume you have misread the article as the council have now adopted their core strategy and have opted to retain the airfield as such! Baring in mind the airfield is private land that will be for the landowners to decide unless the council choose to spend tax payers money and do a compulsory purchase – which I feel is unlikely! Deep down in my heart I would be saddened by the loss of the airfield facility but I have no doubt an application and subsequent appeal would satisfy central government and count towards national housing targets in the future.

    You’re absolutely right when you say infrastructure needs to be addressed. I went to Stratford today and the traffic into Stratford was queuing from near Mercedes Benz all the way into town! The gyratory, Clopton Bridge and numerous entrances and exits off the Birmingham Road collectively cause traffic chaos!
    More housing and associated facilities will need to be built in and around the Stratford and Warwickshire district. Providing this is done in a clear and methodical way we should be able to retain the appeal and beauty of the area that we live in. Investment in housing, facilities (schools, hospitals, surgeries) and infrastructure should work to the benefit of not only those living in the area but those who visit the area and spend their hard earned money.

  • Amusementman

    Council has to approve it all ??
    Securing the future for family is fine but not this way, surely rent for another 25 years would do the trick to

  • BobCBob

    has the previous comment been deleted?

    • jolox

      What was the comment?

  • Roger Pickles

    I fail to see how the airfield can continue to operate on the Littler’s land if they want rid of them. It is their land. I would massively increase business rents so the flying schools get the message.

    • old_moaning

      As the owner of the Island cafe found out..Compulsory purchase by SDC old chap and seeings its agricultural land with permission to use some of it for a bit of light aviation thrown in its not worth very much ..so that’s what your getting :-)

      • Roger Pickles

        You’re. I reiterate the airfield needs to close. It is an environmental blight.

        • old_moaning

          Well you’re just have to get yourself elected to Stratford District Council as Leader when the next Core Strategy is being agreed old chap to make that happen I’m adraid

  • noway

    If the owners want to sell the land what does have to do with the core strategy. If the owners want out then so be it. the last thing we want is SDC pissing money up the wall buying the airfield.!!!

  • jolox

    This really has been gone over so much already and to be honest is now quite boring!! If the owners want to sell it has sod all to do with anyone else. I’m sure if they really have received the ‘millions’ alluded to in rent, they wouldn’t need to. As for SDC putting a CPO on it, think they would have a massive battle on their hands from the local tax payers! Who’s to say, they wouldn’t turn around and allow housing on it after that! So many other community centres/projects have had money taken away because SDC have no money.

  • jolox

    The other thing I find quite unbelievable, is that throughout all the reporting, only ONE side of the story has been reported or have I missed something?

    • BobCBob

      would be great to hear the other side of the story. you always seem to know your stuff, so i reckon you have a close connection / contact from the littler family 😉

  • BobCBob

    i do like your comments Jolox. always makes a lot of sense.

    • old_moaning

      I agree its good to see a lot of jolox on this subject

      • BobCBob

        shame a lot of it is not ‘Jolox’ as you seem to think!

  • Centre Parting

    Drat – I thought we had seen the back of those awful choppers – the planes are ok.

  • Peter Day

    Wellesborne is an ideal airfield for Hangar Homes, which could coexist with the activities and businesses and provide the Littlers with some capital whilst retaining continued flying operations there. Check out http://www.hangarhomes.co.uk