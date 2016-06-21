Community radio station goes live

A NEW radio station based on Greenhill Street in Stratford-upon-Avon was officially launched earlier this month.

Stratford FM, a community radio station specifically for the town, will play music from the 60s to the present, along with local unsigned bands and artists.

The station is currently available via the internet, mobile devices and on WiFi Radio, though organisers are aiming to transmit on FM within two years.

Martin Pitchford, Stratford FM station manager, said: “We have had a struggle to get to the stage we are at after having two venues that didn’t work for us, now we are over the moon that we can finally bring this dream into the real world and start doing what we do best.”

Stratford mayor, Cllr Juliet Short, who attended the opening, said: “It’s a pleasure to support Stratford FM and I wish them all the best of luck for the future.”