Community radio station goes live

By -
5
2025
Martin Pitchford, Stratford FM station manager, with Stratford mayor, Cllr Juliet Short. (Submitted photo)

A NEW radio station based on Greenhill Street in Stratford-upon-Avon was officially launched earlier this month.

Stratford FM, a community radio station specifically for the town, will play music from the 60s to the present, along with local unsigned bands and artists.

The station is currently available via the internet, mobile devices and on WiFi Radio, though organisers are aiming to transmit on FM within two years.

Martin Pitchford, Stratford FM station manager, said: “We have had a struggle to get to the stage we are at after having two venues that didn’t work for us, now we are over the moon that we can finally bring this dream into the real world and start doing what we do best.”

Stratford mayor, Cllr Juliet Short, who attended the opening, said: “It’s a pleasure to support Stratford FM and I wish them all the best of luck for the future.”

  • Hong Kong Clarky

    This is great local news and well done for taking the initiative, btw what happened to that other radio station that used to be just up the Banbury Road a few years back? I’ve been gone a while and from what i can remember used to be called 102 or bear fm??
    My current preferences is listening to LBC but I’ll make sure to tune into Stratford FM and please just promise us 2 things:

    1. no touchy feely DJ’s (we have had our fair share of these in the last 40 years)
    2. not just music maybe some debate or phone in like LBC discussing current topics
    3. a programme dedicated to the Christian way of life (like sunday worship but on the radio)
    4. and fabulous that your already supporting the local bands excellent

    well done all round and superb that the mayor didnt miss the photo opportunity..

  • 1jamessmith1

    but not on DAB which is perfectly good in the area

  • Milly Storrington

    The radio station has been closed down. Wonder where the money went?

    • Stratford Herald

      I think that was their problem, Milly – they didn’t have any!

    • Andy Sutton

      Hi i used to be a dj on the station and was bad management. Have seen that its being relaunched