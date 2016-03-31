This week's front and back pages.

OUR front page headline this week tells it all – ‘Airfield development grounded by inspector’.

It’s a strong sign of good news for all those who have stood up to the owners of Wellesbourne Airfield and their desire to sell off the land for housing.

Read the full story on our front page, along with the first victory for people fighting against proposals for a big wheel overlooking Stratford-upon-Avon.

Also in this week’s Herald:

  • jolox

    Counting chickens before they are hatched springs to mind. Nothing here states the airfield will remain open, that surely is up to the owners.

    • Eddie Strong

      You are right. What this means is that it could be the perfect ‘win-win’ for a lot of people ie no airfield and no houses. Ideal peace and quiet!

      • VladTheLibrarian

        Just because YOU don’t want the airfield doesn’t mean local people don’t want it. Those that do will fight till the end to keep it. Your idea that aircraft and helicopters flying around Stratford will suddenly dissapear along with the airfield is delusional. Aircraft fly from other airfields to see the town…

        • Roger Pickles

          What evidence that local people want it? I’d gladly get rid of it. Wellesbourne Matters is a bunch of flyers who probably don’t live in Wellesbourne. It should be renamed the Arrogant Flyers Demands.

          • VladTheLibrarian

            WHat evidence is there that local people don’t want it, apart from the usual few NIMBYs on here. Most of the pilots I know who fly from there live in Statford or it’s environs. I assume you don’t bother about noisy aeroplanes when you jet off to Benidorm…

  • BobCBob

    there would need to be some sort of financial incentive from the government for the owners to keep running it as an airfield. i don’t see how someone can be forced to run a private business.

    maybe the council / government will buy it? and then run it really badly, increase landing fees, increase fuel costs, increase rent, turn it into a commercially led venture rather than the family business it is now. I’ve been told the current airfield manager does a fantastic job and will be hard to beat.

    • jolox

      Say the council did buy, highly unlikely as they don’t have the money. The cynical would say, what’s to stop them from building on it and making a fortune? Maybe the Airfield is not as productive as people are making out! To expand would mean more flying, more planes and ultimately more complaints.

      • BobCBob

        good point

  • Roger Pickles

    If the Little family can’t sell off the land to build houses, what about industrial premises i.e. light factories, warehouses adjacent to existing new industrial developments? This would be hugely beneficial to the local economy and rid Wellesbourne of these hugely noisy land irritating aircraft. I’m convinced these Wellesbourne Matters NIMBYs are too senile to notice the disruption these aircraft cause, who add nothing to the community. Ultimately, if the Littlers want to sell the land, it’s theirs to sell and the airfield can be flattened.

    • jolox

      Wellesbourne Matters are led by ‘Flyers’ so it’s more the Airfield and flying that matters, not Wellesbourne.

      • Roger Pickles

        Agreed.

    • BobCBob

      i’m not sure the land would be worth as much for industrial development as it is for housing. hence the reason for going down the housing route.

      • Roger Pickles

        But more than land for housing without planning permission?

        • BobCBob

          true true

          • jolox

            Industrial is probably worth more than it is now.

    • old_moaning

      I complained to the council when those bloody germans bombed it in May 1941..It was hugely noisy and irritating then plus all those Wellington’s taking off night and day..Hugely disruptive and adding nothing beneficial to the local economy even then. Down with this sort of thing & lets hope Gladbags and the Ritchlittle family fight to the end to concrete it over with executive shoe boxes.