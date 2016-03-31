OUR front page headline this week tells it all – ‘Airfield development grounded by inspector’.

It’s a strong sign of good news for all those who have stood up to the owners of Wellesbourne Airfield and their desire to sell off the land for housing.

Read the full story on our front page, along with the first victory for people fighting against proposals for a big wheel overlooking Stratford-upon-Avon.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Horse sanctuary plans £1million expansion.

Jasper Carrott reiterates his support for Claverdon pub landlord.

Fresh calls for action at accident blackspot.

Developer rethinks homes after flooding.

Prehistoric find goes on display for the first time.

Tribute to the man who saved Compton Verney.

Gill Sutherland speaks to Shameless star David Threlfall on his RSC return.

WIN a champagne afternoon tea for two at Ettington Park hotel.

Leading businessmen call for Britain to leave the EU, while others want us to stay in.

“They’re playing for their futures” – Stratford Town boss in warning to his players.

Stratford Cricket Club sign 10 new players ahead of new season.

