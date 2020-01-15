College car park goes up for sale

A car park at Stratford college has been put up for sale.

College chiefs have recently given the green light for the sale of the land which is described as a, ‘prime freehold development opportunity for hotel, residential, land or leisure’, by real estate agents Avison Young who are selling the land that currently contains 100 spaces.

It’s understood any money raised from the sale will be added to the £8.25million set aside for an ambitious college re-development programme announced last year.

An Avison Young For Sale sign was erected at the college car park on Monday 30th December following the closure of the area next to Alcester Road last autumn.

Regular users of the car park include student busses, visitors to the college site – including parents dropping off and collecting children at the neighbouring Holy Trinity CE Primary School, and visitors to Stratford School sometimes use the facility.

It’s not known how much the land might fetch on the open market but the reason for selling the car park is – according to the college, it isn’t needed anymore.

Lindsey Stewart, chief operating officer at Stratford College told the Herald. “We don’t need it anymore. It was occasionally used by coaches. A lot of our students are 16 year-olds and don’t have cars and we are now in a green era. We have a rear car park with 150 spaces that is fit for purpose now since we cleared the drains, added lighting and improved security. We thought long and hard about this and no one is making money here. The colleges needs to spend money for its redevelopment and here is an opportunity. Our whole purpose is is to make Stratford College even better – trust me.”

The sale of the car park was put out to tender and awarded to Avison Young, a real estate service firm with offices in Birmingham. An aerial view of the college car park on the Avison Young website, shows the whole of the current college parking provision – known as Willows Drive North – is included in the sale.

Lindsey Stewart said individual head teachers at Stratford School and Holy Trinity Primary had been consulted during the process and they understood the sale.

Summing up Lindsey Stewart said: “Thirty spaces will be created outside the new college entrance for visitors and people with disabilities.

While 70 spaces will be removed, the front car park was never fully utilised; since its closure, there are certainly many spare spaces every day in the rear car park.

As the student population grows, there is space to add additional parking spaces to the rear car park, if necessary.

Additionally, the college is conscious of the climate crisis – we will be working to find more sustainable transport solutions for staff and students.”

Builders are currently on site as work continues to transform the college during an ambitious refurbishment to create a new-look campus.