Isaac returns ahead of Town’s crunch clash at Redditch United

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have welcomed back left-sided player Kynan Isaac in time for tonight’s, Tuesday, huge game at Redditch United.

Isaac, who was brought to the Arden Garages Stadium by former boss Darren Byfield prior to the start of the 2018/19 campaign, left Town for North Leigh earlier this season before moving to Banbury United where he made 16 appearances.

The former Oxford City players arrives in time to be part of the Town squad travelling to local rivals Redditch United.

There is plenty riding on the Southern Premier Central clash at the Trico Stadium, with Paul Davis’s men on the search for their first away win of the season at the 12th time of asking.

Bottom-of-the-table United have lost their last 18 league games and haven’t registered a point since August, but nothing can be taken for granted.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

For those not able to get to tonight’s match, follow @herald_sport on Twitter for minute-by-minute updates.