Shakespeare Hospice team shocked by break-in attempt

STAFF and volunteers at The Shakespeare Hospice were left shocked and angry after thieves targeted their building.

The front doors were attacked in an attempted break-in on Thursday evening, 9th January.

Police were called out by staff to the hospice, in Church Road, Shottery, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Both the inner and outer front doors were damaged beyond repair so will need to be replaced. No other area of the building was affected, and no-one was on site at the time.

This was the second time within the space of seven months the hospice has been forced into unnecessary expense, following the theft of a catalytic converter from one of its collection/delivery vans in June.

CEO Angie Arnold, said: “To say that we are devastated is an understatement.

“It is hard to believe that anyone would target a hospice that serves the community.

“This incident has cost us money, which needs to go to patient care.

“The team have been brilliant, we always pull together well in difficult times.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should call 101.