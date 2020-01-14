VIDEO: Roar-some new arrivals are the pride of safari park

The cat’s out of the bag at West Midland Safari Park as keepers announce the exciting arrival of two litters of incredibly cute African lion cubs.

After a gestation period of around four months, ten-year-old Scar gave birth to three cubs on 27 August 2019, with the second litter of four cubs following three weeks later on 17 September 2019, for seven-year-old Amber. Now with both sets of cubs around four months old, they are almost ready to meet the public.

