Stratford to host electric vehicles festival

Stratford’s Motoring Festival may be taking a break in 2020, but the town is set to host its very first electric vehicles festival in August.

The Electric Vehicles Festival is the brainchild of Paul Middlicott, who has seen many changes over his 30 years in the automotive industry.

Stratford’s festival, follows the first Electric Vehicles Festival, held in the summer at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, which attracted more than 1,000 people.

On Sunday 9th August 2020, Stratford’s Electric Vehicles Festival will be held in the Leisure Centre Car Park. The festival will also take place the day before (Saturday 8th August) at the British Motor Museum.

Paul said: “Last year at the museum we had more than 180 vehicles on site, for a lot of people it was the first time they had been given the chance to drive electric. I’d never seen the museum so packed.

“We still at the planning stage with Stratford, but I thought it would be a great idea to bring it into the town. Hopefully there might be a few of the manufacturers down there along with some of the club and owners, and I’m hopeful we might be able to offer some form of driving experience.

“It’s all about offering people an enjoyable day out, if you visit a main dealer to find out about electric vehicles, you might not get that relaxing experience, you may not feel comfortable asking all the questions they want to. Here you can chat with owners about what it’s like to live with an electric car. There is an awful lot of change in the automotive industry at the moment and there are a few misconceptions about electric.”

Cllr Susan Juned, an electric car owner herself, said: “I’ve had an electric vehicle for the past five years and I wouldn’t go back. I think the festival is a very interesting idea, the technology has certainly moved forward rapidly. It’ll be a bit of a contrast to the motoring festival, it’s lovely to see beautiful historic vehicles, but it’ll be great to look to the future too with electric vehicles, there’s so much innovation in this sector at the moment.”

“One of the things we need to concentrate on is making sure we have the network of charging points in the district to support electric vehicles, we are making progress.”

Many will feel Stratford is in an ideal location to support the development of electric vehicles, with Jaguar Land Rover investing heavily in the technology and the University of Warwick’s Wellesbourne Campus looking to become Europe’s capital in the development of driverless electric vehicles.

The Herald will bring you more details of the Electric Vehicles Festival as they emerge.