Warwick’s chatty idea at St Nick’s park gets warm welcome

A NEW way of tackling loneliness has been launched in Warwick, with the installation of a ‘happy to chat’ bench in St Nicholas Park.

The seat has been put in place by Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces Team and picks up on an idea up and running elsewhere of getting people talking.

The bench is in the wooden bus shelters behind the crazy golf. A sign reads: “The ‘Happy to Chat’ bench, sit here if you don’t mind someone stopping to say hello.”

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services Cllr David Norris said: “With a focus in the new decade on the importance of taking care of our mental health, I very much hope that people in our community who feel isolated in their daily lives will use the bench to make connections with someone new or simply enjoy passing the time of day.”

Stephanie Bennett from the nearby Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum in Warwick added: “The staff at the Museum think that the ‘happy to chat’ bench is a great idea.

“We know that there are a many people in our town who are lonely and have very little social interaction in their lives. This is one small step which could make a big difference.”