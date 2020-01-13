Ruthless Stratford 2nds score over 100 points in cup quarter-final

RUGBY UNION

SCORERS had trouble keeping count on Sunday, as a rampant Stratford 2nds scored more than 100 points in their Warwickshire Shield quarter-final clash against Bedworth 2nds.

The extraordinary scenes at Pearcecroft saw the Black and Whites eventually running out as emphatic 136-0 victors to book their place in the last four of the county cup.

George Craddock scored five tries in the triumph and picked up the man of the match award.

Alex Hazell, John Duncan, Charlie Sharp, Tom Von, Warwick Cox, James Urquhart, Colin Markham, Michael Dawes, Tom Hall and Seb May also got in on the act while Duncan kicked a lot of conversions.

Meanwhile, the 1st XV chalked up their 12th win on the bounce in Midlands Two West (South) after battling past Earlsdon 20-5.

Dan Whitby, Josh Pope and Jo Cook bagged the tries and Nathan Geekie kicked a penalty and conversion.

For the full report, get this Thursday’s Herald.