Fire engine artwork to highlight dementia support

A special fire engine with a new look designed to highlight the support available to those with dementia, has been unveiled by the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The artwork on the vehicle has been specially developed to provide people living with dementia, family and friends, with the support and information needed to access key services for themselves or a loved one.

The fire engine, designed in partnership with Warwickshire County Council, the Nuneaton and Bedworth Dementia Action Alliance and the Alzheimer’s Society, will continue to be used in response to emergency incidents and for community visits as well as highlighting dementia services whilst out on the county’s roads.

It is estimated that there are currently 7,600 people in Warwickshire living with dementia, a number expected to rise to just over 11,000 in the next ten years.

Keith McDermott, station commander at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It is important that our fire crews are informed and educated about those living with dementia, especially when they’re carrying out Safe and Well visits across the county, where they meet many residents with dementia. It is vital that our crews have a good understanding so that they can give safety advice in an appropriate way and identify when a resident may need further support.

“We hope that our Dementia Friendly appliance will encourage many of you to follow in the footsteps of our firefighters and raise awareness of the impact of dementia within our communities.

“We look forward to getting the truck out on the roads and championing dementia all around Warwickshire.”