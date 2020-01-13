Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 11th January
BetVictor Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town 1-2 Stourbridge
Midland League, Premier Division
Gresley 1-1 Racing Club Warwick
Division Two
Coton Green 2-1 FC Stratford
Feckenham 5-1 Alcester Town
Division Three
Shipston Excelsior 4-1 Upton Town
Birmingham FA Saturday Vase, Quarter-finals
Solihull United 4-0 Central Ajax
Hellenic League, Chairmans Challenge Cup, Third Round
Stokenchurch 0-4 Southam United
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
AFC Stratford Town 2-2 Feckenham Reserves
South Redditch Athletic 3-2 GSH United
Henley Forest of Arden 5-4 Claverdon
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
AFC Alcester Town 2-1 Blockley Sports
Inkberrow Academy 2-6 Shipston Excelsior Reserves
Shipston Excelsior Colts 1-1 FISSC Reserves
Shottery United 1-1 Bretforton Old Boys
Division Two KO Cup, First Round
Redditch Borough 10-0 Tysoe United
Sunday, 12th January
Evesham & District League, Division Two
Cropthorne 4-1 Stratford HGC
Division Three
Bredon 5-3 Stour Excelsior Reserves
Evesham Hospital Minor Cup
Stour Excelsior 10-0 Pebworth
Bromsgrove & District League, Division Two
West Heath Allstars 3-0 Alcester Town Sunday
Division Three
Studley Rangers Sunday 1-2 Cofton Old Boys
RUGBY
Saturday, 11th January
Midlands Two West (South)
Southam 3-24 Malvern
Stratford-upon-Avon 20-5 Earlsdon
Midlands Three West (South)
Alcester 0-36 Berkswell & Balsall
Midlands Four West (South)
Birmingham Civil Service 17-29 Claverdon
Old Yardleians 12-5 Harbury
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Shipston-on-Stour 26-14 Bicester
HOCKEY
Saturday, 11th January
MRHA Midlands One
Stratford 1sts 0-2 Rugby & East Warwickshire 1sts
East Midlands Premier
Burton 2nds 5-1 Stratford 2nds
South West One
Stratford 3rds 6-1 Yardley 1sts
South West Two
Worcester 5ths 3-3 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths 3-1 Old Silhillians 5ths
Old Silhillians 4ths 5-2 Stratford 6ths
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Hampton-in-Arden 2nds 0-1 Stratford Ladies 2nds
University of Warwick 2nds 6-1 Shipston 1sts
Division Three
Atherstone Ladies 2nds 1-1 Stratford Ladies 3rds