Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 11th January

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 1-2 Stourbridge

Midland League, Premier Division

Gresley 1-1 Racing Club Warwick

Division Two

Coton Green 2-1 FC Stratford

Feckenham 5-1 Alcester Town

Division Three

Shipston Excelsior 4-1 Upton Town

Birmingham FA Saturday Vase, Quarter-finals

Solihull United 4-0 Central Ajax

Hellenic League, Chairmans Challenge Cup, Third Round

Stokenchurch 0-4 Southam United

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

AFC Stratford Town 2-2 Feckenham Reserves

South Redditch Athletic 3-2 GSH United

Henley Forest of Arden 5-4 Claverdon

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

AFC Alcester Town 2-1 Blockley Sports

Inkberrow Academy 2-6 Shipston Excelsior Reserves

Shipston Excelsior Colts 1-1 FISSC Reserves

Shottery United 1-1 Bretforton Old Boys

Division Two KO Cup, First Round

Redditch Borough 10-0 Tysoe United

Sunday, 12th January

Evesham & District League, Division Two

Cropthorne 4-1 Stratford HGC

Division Three

Bredon 5-3 Stour Excelsior Reserves

Evesham Hospital Minor Cup

Stour Excelsior 10-0 Pebworth

Bromsgrove & District League, Division Two

West Heath Allstars 3-0 Alcester Town Sunday

Division Three

Studley Rangers Sunday 1-2 Cofton Old Boys

RUGBY

Saturday, 11th January

Midlands Two West (South)

Southam 3-24 Malvern

Stratford-upon-Avon 20-5 Earlsdon

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 0-36 Berkswell & Balsall

Midlands Four West (South)

Birmingham Civil Service 17-29 Claverdon

Old Yardleians 12-5 Harbury

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Shipston-on-Stour 26-14 Bicester

HOCKEY

Saturday, 11th January

MRHA Midlands One

Stratford 1sts 0-2 Rugby & East Warwickshire 1sts

East Midlands Premier

Burton 2nds 5-1 Stratford 2nds

South West One

Stratford 3rds 6-1 Yardley 1sts

South West Two

Worcester 5ths 3-3 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths 3-1 Old Silhillians 5ths

Old Silhillians 4ths 5-2 Stratford 6ths

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Hampton-in-Arden 2nds 0-1 Stratford Ladies 2nds

University of Warwick 2nds 6-1 Shipston 1sts

Division Three

Atherstone Ladies 2nds 1-1 Stratford Ladies 3rds