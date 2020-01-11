Town make three new signings

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have announced three new signings prior to today’s, Saturday, Southern League Premier Central clash against Stourbridge.

Midfielder Reece Flanagan was the first of the new recruits announced this morning, with the 25-year-old making 39 appearances in League One for Walsall before a loan spell at Leamington and more latterly at Rushall Olympic.

Flanagan scored his first goal for the Saddlers in an EFL Trophy clash against Black Country rivals West Bromwich Albion U23s on 19th September 2017 before being released by the club at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

The second player through the doors at the Arden Garages Stadium is 22-year-old Australian defender Daniel Alessi, who has joined on a dual registration from National League North side Hereford.

Alessi, from New South Wales, has played for Australia U20s and had previously been on the books at Bologna-based outfit Sasso Marconi.

He more recently had a short stint with Town’s fellow league rivals Bromsgrove Sporting after signing dual registration forms with the Rouslers.

Finally, Town have brought in forward Dan Sweeney on a short-term loan deal from National League high-fliers Solihull Moors.

The 20-year-old left-sided player came through the Kidderminster Harriers academy and signed a professional deal at Aggborough ahead of the 2015/16 season aged 17.

Sweeney enjoyed productive loan spells at Halesowen Town and Stourport Swifts, scoring nine goals in 26 games for the latter.

He left Kidderminster in May 2017 and struggled with injury, before impressing and joining Moors in pre-season 2018.