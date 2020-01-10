Free sessions to help EU nationals

FREE advice sessions on the rights of EU citizens during Brexit will be held in Bidford-on-Avon and Alcester next week.

The events will offer information and practical help to EU nationals and their families who may be unsure of their post-Brexit future, starting at 11am.

Support in applying for the permanent right to reside under the government’s Settlement Scheme together with guidance on EU citizens’ rights will also be available.

This will run between 1.30 pm and 3pm in Alcester and from 2pm to 4pm in Bidford.

Participants must take a valid passport or national identity card, National Insurance number and documents to prove they have been living in the UK for five consecutive years. They will also need access to an email address and mobile telephone.

Stratford District Council is running the events with the3million, a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to protect EU citizens’ rights. Further events are being planned across the district with dates and venues to be confirmed.

Applications for the scheme must be received by 30th June 2021 if a deal with the EU is reached and 30th December 2020 if the UK exits without a deal.

The Alcester event is on Monday, 13th January at Eric Payne Community Centre, Jubilee Fields, Off St Faith’s Road, Alcester B49 6AG.

The Bidford session will be on Thursday 16th January at Crawford memorial Hall, Salford Road, Bidford, B50 4EZ.

For more information visit www.settled.co.uk