High praise for Shipston Home Nursing team

A QUALITY control check has rated a nursing charity as “good” in its latest findings.

Managers at Shipston Home Nursing said they were “thrilled” by the report – the first it has received since becoming a charitable organisation in 2017.

The Care Quality Commission report emphasised the “compassionate, kind and caring staff” and found that patient feedback was consistently excellent.

The charity was rated “good” overall and in individual categories concerning safety, effectiveness and responsiveness, among others. The CQC is an independent regulator of health and social care services in England.

Its report stated: “Shipston Home Nursing provides hospice care for patients in their own homes throughout the last days of their lives. We rated the service as good because staff used safe working practices and followed risk assessments when providing care and support.

“Staff were competent in their roles. They were caring, supportive and planned and delivered care according to individual patient needs. They worked in close collaboration with other healthcare providers to ensure people received the right care at the right time.”

Executive director Andrew Revell said: “We are thrilled with the rating. A ‘good’ rating is great news and we will be striving for ‘outstanding’ in all areas for our next inspection.

“Our focus is on ensuring our patients receive high-quality end-of-life care in the comfort of their own home and we’re very pleased that the CQC report recognises the passion and dedication of the team here.

“I am incredibly proud of them and would like to thank each member of staff for helping us achieve such a positive CQC rating.”