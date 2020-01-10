Wellesbourne clean-up starts after flash flooding

The clean-up is underway in Wellesbourne after torrential rain triggered flash flooding yesterday (Wednesday).

A sudden downpour prompted numerous calls to fire control and crews were soon mobilised to a flooded house as water runoff from the fields overwhelmed drainage ditches.

The homeowner was helped to set up their own pump, while crews closed the road outside the property to prevent bow waves from passing motorists until the water had receded.

The fire service was then sent to assist the two occupants of a vehicle which had become stranded in floodwater.

After rescuing the pair, fire crews helped to recover the vehicle to a safer location.