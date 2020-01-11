Show gets big boost as fans’ numbers soar

MORETON Show membership is growing as more people back British farming and show their enthusiasm for the British countryside – show organisers say.

Membership of the show has grown from around 800 five years ago to around 1,400 last year, as the show celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Membership committee chairman, James Coker said: “Our members are vital to the staging of our show and we’re so grateful to everyone who supports us. In recent years, more and more people are getting interested in farming, food and the countryside.

“For 2020, we’re also planning more exclusive social events throughout the year for our members. We want our membership to be something that people can enjoy and benefit from all year round.’

Moreton Show Members’ Committee chairman, James Coker with (left to right) Jules Gotrel, Suzanne Coker and Sarah Constable