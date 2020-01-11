New delay to station unveiling

PASSENGERS face further delays over the unveiling of new facilities at Stratford Railway Station next week.

It was envisaged the station improvements would open to the public from 13th January but this has now been put back until the end of the month.

A spokesman for Network Rail said yesterday, Wednesday: “We want passengers to benefit from these new facilities as soon as possible but, due to a short delay incurred over the Christmas period, we have had to push back the completion and opening. We continue to work closely with West Midlands Trains and will do all we can to unveil the improvements by the end of January.”

All though no definite date was set in stone for the opening of the station’s new ticket office and café, the track record for the project has been troubled by setbacks including the discovery and subsequent treatment of dry rot last September.

Fraser Pithie, secretary of Shakespeare Line Promotion Group said:

“SLPG, as rail user group for the line have been pleased with the way in which Network Rail have embraced and consulted us and Accessible Stratford throughout the improvement works at Stratford-upon-Avon Railway Station. While we have been happy to support the need for the work to take longer, because of the problems that have been encountered in trying to improve buildings and infrastructure that is in parts well over one hundred years old, we believe the improved facilities and station must now be completed and reopen before the end of January 2020.”