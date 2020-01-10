Police helicopter in action during arrest of three people

A POLICE helicopter supporting officers on the ground was involved in an incident in Stratford-upon-Avon on Thursday afternoon which led to the arrest of three people after reports of a suspicious vehicle in the town centre.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 2.01pm on Thursday (9th January) to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Guild Street, Stratford. Officers attended and three people were arrested near to the Fisherman’s Car Park.”

A 15-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman from Ruislip, Middlesex, was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

All three remain in police custody at this time.