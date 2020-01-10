‘Rattle test’ to be used to monitor bin use

The introduction of new green waste charges in Stratford District will see bin men use a ‘rattle test’ to check whether residents are trying to smuggle items into the wrong bins.

The new £40 annual charge for green waste collections is set to start in June, but a consultation into the idea showed that many residents were considering simply placing green waste in their black bins to avoid the fee.

When quizzed on how the scheme would actually work at this week’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting, Cllr Ian Shenton, portfolio holder for operations, said the council would be getting tough on monitoring the bins.

Cllr Shenton said: “Persistent breaches will not be tolerated, we have to get more aggressive about this.”

Cllr Shenton explained that in addition to checking the top on the bins to make sure the correct waste was inside, bin men were able to tell the contents of a bin by rattling it