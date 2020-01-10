Tesco to open in February

THERE will be a Tesco Express on Bridge Street by the end of February.

A spokesperson for the supermarket told the Herald: “We’re excited to be opening a new Tesco Express on Bridge Street at the end of February and look forward to welcoming customers to the store.”

The location is on a site previously occupied by New Look’s town centre store. The clothing chain retains its presence in the town with its other store at Maybird Retail Park.

Proposals for a Tesco Express in Bridge Street first came to light last October.

A public notice appeared in the Herald on Thursday 10th October which read: “Tesco Stores Ltd is applying for a new grant of a Premises Licence for Tesco Stores Ltd 24/26 Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. If granted the application will allow the following licensable activities to take place: Sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises between the hours of 0600 – 2300 Monday to Sunday.”

The Herald subsequently made enquiries and a Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re keen to open a new Tesco Express store on Bridge Street and look forward to serving the local community there.”

There was confusion at the time as the site was already occupied by New Look but this week’s announcement by Tesco has added clarification.