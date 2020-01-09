Hit Amazon Prime show to film at Charlecote Park

THE cameras are set to roll at Charlecote Park next week.

The National Trust property will be closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday, 13th and 14th January, so it can be used as the backdrop for the filming of scenes in the second series of The Spanish Princess.

The historical drama looks at the life of Catherine of Aragon, telling a broader story than just her time as Henry VIII’s first wife.

The first series of eight episodes is available on the streaming service Amazon Prime and filming of a further series of eight started in the autumn.

Charlecote Park will reopen to the public on Wednesday, 15th January, from 9am. For more information on what’s on there in the year ahead visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/charlecote-park