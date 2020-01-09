Councillor calls for shops to close their doors to help the planet

A Stratford District Councillor is urging shops to keep their doors closed when their heating is on to help save energy and combat climate change.

Liberal Democrat councillor Nigel Rock’s motion to the council, urging the authority to back the ‘Close the Door Campaign’ is an idea which has already been supported by a number of authorities across the country.

Cllr Rock says research shows keeping shop doors closed when not in use does not damage footfall, while staff working in roadside shops would benefit from reduced pollution levels.

Cllr Rock’s motion will come before the Cabinet at Stratford District Council on Monday.

For more on this story read the Herald.