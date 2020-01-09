MPs face criticism over child refugee vote

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi has faced criticism on social media after voting against an amendment to the Government’s European Withdrawal Agreement Bill giving protections to child refugees.

Mr Zahawi and Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright were among the 348 MPs to vote against the Dubs agreement, which was rejected by a majority of 96.

Named after Lord Dubs, the Labour peer who put it forward, the amendment committed the Government to reuniting refugee children with family members in the UK.

The amendment had been accepted as part of the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Theresa May, has now been stripped from Mr Johnson’s withdrawal agreement, currently being negotiated in Parliament.

Commenting on the vote Jeremy Wright said: “This country should do whatever it can to help vulnerable children around the world, but the content of legislation should reflect its objectives.

“The EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill is not the right place to pursue our efforts to help those children.

“Specific arrangements currently made under EU Law will be the subject of negotiation with the EU over the coming months and continued family reunification of vulnerable children remains a Government priority.”

The Herald has approached Mr Zahawi for comment.