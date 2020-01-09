Warwickshire’s first guide dogs of the decade are born

He may look cute, but this yellow labradoodle pup will help transform somebody’s life when he gets older, after becoming Warwickshire’s first guide dog of the new decade.

Born in Harbury on at 3.08pm on 2nd January, the as yet unnamed puppy is one of more than 1,200 guide dogs expected to be born this year.

The pup and his eight siblings were delivered safely by their mother, Emma, under the care of a volunteer.

In about eight weeks’ time, the pups will go to the homes of other volunteers, where they’ll learn and grow for the next 12-16 months. They will then begin training and continue their journey to become fully qualified guide dogs.

Brood supervisor, Tim Bloomfield, said: “Being a part of the journey of a guide dog is so rewarding. Knowing that these pups are coming into the world to make such a huge difference to the lives of people living with sight loss makes it an incredible experience to be a part of.

“There are many stages to ensuring a guide dog pup becomes a fully qualified, working guide dog and our supporters and volunteers are essential in making this happen. We couldn’t do it without them.”

If you would like to support the charity Guide Dogs by supporting a puppy, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/sponsor