Social prescribing service now offered at three Warwickshire hospitals by Age UK

WARWICK Hospital is one of three main hospitals in the county which will further increase NHS patient support and care through access to a ‘social prescribing’ service run by Age UK Warwickshire.

Social prescribing helps people to access non-medical services that can enable them to manage their own physical and mental health better and can encourage them to make lasting changes to their lifestyles, so they stay well.

The hospital-based service will play an important role in making sure that patients are discharged in a safe and timely way, with access to available help in their communities.

The service has been piloted in Warwickshire over the past few years and received good feedback from patients, their carers, and health and social care professionals.

It’s been found to reduce delays in discharge from hospital, reduce risk of falls when patients leave hospital and the need to access A&E services. It’s also been found to improve mental wellbeing and people’s independence, and to maximise people’s income by raising their awareness of benefits they might be entitled to, such as attendance allowance.

The Hospital Social Prescribing Service has been commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) in partnership with South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (SWCCG) and will offer support to patients at Warwick Hospital, Nuneaton’s George Eliot Hospital and St Cross Hospital in Rugby for the next two years.

The Hospital Social Prescribing Service has been commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) in partnership with South Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group (SWCCG) and will offer support to patients at Warwick Hospital, Nuneaton’s George Eliot Hospital and St Cross Hospital in Rugby for the next two years.