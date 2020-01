The pop star and presenter Peter Andre comes to the Leamington Assembly on 6th March.

A predominantly spoken word event, the singer will talk about his life in showbiz as he celebrates 25 years in the industry. Although, not a concert ,Peter will perform a small number of songs in a special section of the event.

Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk at a range of prices – from £20 for general admission to £55 which includes a signed calendar and a photo opportunity.