Henley Forest climb back to the top of the tree

FOOTBALL

HENLEY Forest of Arden moved back to the top of the Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One table with a 5-1 victory over GSH United.

Tom Byrom was the hat-trick hero for Arden, who are now two points clear of United and have a game in hand.

In Walls & Ceilings Division Two, second-placed Redditch Borough made it seven wins out seven after they eased to a 9-1 success over AFC Alcester Town.

Callum Ribbans and Ethan Ruppenthal hit braces while Grant Dodd, Darryl Foster, Jason Quinn, Liam Clee and Daniel Williams all hit one apiece.

Harry Dunsby replied for Alcester.

League leaders Bretforton Old Boys claimed their 11th win of the campaign after easing to a 5-1 win at Tysoe United.

Michael Drummond scored for United.

Shottery United made it back-to-back wins as they thrashed basement boys Blockley Sports 9-0.

Having been 2-0 up at half-time, United ran riot in the second half to claim an emphatic scoreline.

Meanwhile, Shipston Excelsior Reserves moved up to fourth following their 6-2 victory over FISSC Reserves.

Nick Walker (2), Owen Clarke, Joe Godson, Jake Harris and Jamie Shurmer got the goals for Excelsior.

Richard Foreman netted twice for FISSC.

In the Division One KO Cup, South Redditch Athletic booked their place in the semi-finals with a 3-2 victory over AFC Stratford Town, thanks to strikes from Darrel Feaser, Benjamin Higgins and Dominic McElroy.

Samuel Barfo and Thomas Bromley netted for Town.

FC Wickhamford reached the last four with a 3-1 win away at Feckenham Reserves while goals from Ollie Senior and Liam Reynolds gave Claverdon a 2-1 victory in their quarter-final tie away at Central Ajax Reserves.

Elsewhere, in the sole Division Two KO Cup clash, Shipston Excelsior Colts secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 success over Inkberrow Academy.

Ethan Mckeown put Inkberrow 1-0 up at half-time, but second-half goals from Jamie Haines and William Palmer ensured it would be the Colts who would be progressing.