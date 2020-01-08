Burton to lead Century Motorsport’s Ginetta SuperCup title bid

MOTORSPORT

CENTURY Motorsport will be returning to the Ginetta GT4 SuperCup grid this year, mounting a full championship attack with Gus Burton.

Burton is no stranger to Ginetta, having previously competed in five races across the 2018 Ginetta Junior campaign, after which he then returned for a full season in 2019.

Fenny Compton-based Century Motorsport recently conducted a test at Donington Park with Burton, his first outing in the G55.

Despite adverse weather conditions, Burton impressed straight away, settling with ease and ending the day with extremely fast pace.

An extensive winter test programme is in place to prepare him the best way possible for the one-make championship, which supports the British Touring Car Championship.

Century Motorsport have been competing in the Ginetta SuperCup for ten years and have helped many drivers to further develop their skills and work their way up to higher-level GT racing.

Team owner Nathan Freke said: “I’m delighted to get the opportunity to work with Gus. He was super fast on the test we did at Donington Park and he will fit in with the team very well.

“He clearly has a very strong natural ability and we are looking forward to helping him to progress to the next level in his career.

“We are hungry to win the Pro championship in 2020 and Gus is a real contender for this.”