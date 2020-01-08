Alcester get 2020 off to the perfect start

RUGBY UNION

Midlands Three West (South)

Bedworth 7-25 Alcester

ALCESTER started the year as they mean to go on by securing a 25-7 victory over basement boys Bedworth on Saturday.

Despite six league places between the two sides, Alcester weren’t going to get too complacent, as Bedworth narrowly beat the Kings Coughton side 21-20 earlier in the season, being their only victory so far this season.

However, Ed Gough helped his side get into the lead with two successful penalty kicks within the opening 15 minutes.

Jamie Harland added to his growing try tally for the season, as he was the first to cross the whitewash, with Gough slotting the extras.

Less than five minutes later, Bedworth hit back and got their first points on the board with a try of their own and they too were successful with the conversion.

Alcester increased their lead with a try just before half-time courtesy of scrum half Will Silk and went into the break 18-7 ahead.

The second half was slow and scrappy, the Christmas break taking its toll on both sides as the teams tired through the physicality.

Harland added his second try, but Alcester were denied of a bonus-point try as the referee over-ruled the touch judge’s decision to deem Lewis Walker in touch before grounding the ball.

Alcester will hope to continue their winning streak on Saturday when they welcome Berkswell & Balsall.

FRIENDLY

Alcester 2nds 12-34 Veseyans

A LATE change in opponents saw Alcester 2nds fall short to a youthful Veseyans side.

The visitors took charge of the game and after creating an overlap were able to open the scoring out wide and then add the extras.

Veseyans then moved further ahead when a dummy pass fooled the defence, which allowed the visitors to offload and score in the corner.

It was just over 20 minutes before Alcester got any point on the board.

Glyn Smith received the ball from a successful line-out and dived over.

Alcester went on the attack, but a misjudged pass allowed Veseyans to collect the loose ball and score to make it 19-5 at the break.

Veseyans scored two early tries after the break to extend their advantage before Smith crossed again for Alcester.

However, Veseyans were always one step ahead and scored again before the final whistle came.

Alcester 2nds visit Harbury 2nds on Saturday looking to cement top spot in Warwickshire League Three.