Police seize vehicle used in large scale fly tipping

Efforts to combat large scale fly tipping in South Warwickshire are starting to succeed, after police seized a vehicle believed to have been involved in the offences.

Following investigations by the newly-established Warwickshire Rural Crime Team, officers tracked down the vehicle, which was using false number plates, to Birmingham.

A skip on the rear of the vehicle, worth several thousands of pounds, had been stolen from a farm near Stratford in November.

Police have now gathered CCTV footage and handed the investigation over to the Environment Agency, the organisation which leads on this type of offence.