Stratford Squash Club look to build on positive 2019

SQUASH

STRATFORD Squash Club can look back at a successful 2019 which saw its junior section continue to progress.

In a major coup for the club, they appointed former professional Ahmed Eissa as its new head coach while youngster Lucy Myers was sent to America to compete in the US Junior Open in Massachusetts.

The junior section then concluded the year with their annual presentations, with Poppy Spicer named as junior of the year while Ben Belcher, Sammy Leaver and Olivier Hill were named players of the term for groups one, two and three respectively.

And 2020 could not have gotten off to a better start, as for the first time ever the club will be co-hosting a National England Squash sanctioned bronze tournament.

Boys and girls from U11s to U19s from around the country will be taking part in the event on Saturday, 11th and Sunday, 12 Janaury.

With the help of sponsor Phil Sheepy at FSL Project, the club will be able to provide trophies to all ten categories and t-shirts for everyone.

Meanwhile, the club restarts its Saturday morning coaching sessions on Saturday, 18th January.

Anyone interested in joining the club should contact Dave Petty on 07971 162479 or emailing him directly at david.petty4@ntlworld.com