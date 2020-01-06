Finalists revealed for Stratford-on-Avon District Community Sports Awards 2020

SPORTS AWARDS

THE finalists for the Stratford-on-Avon District Community Sports Awards 2020 have been revealed.

There are 11 awards up for grabs at this year’s ceremony, which takes place at the Stratford Play House on Friday, 17th January from around 8pm.

Iwan Thomas MBE, a former GB athlete as well as a European, Commonwealth and World champion, will host the event which will recognise the sporting excellence and commitment of individuals and teams as well as the hard work of coaches, teachers and volunteers across the district in the last 12 months.

AWARDS FINALISTS

Senior Sports Person: Maria Giordmaina (bodybuilding); Georgina Mitchell (modern pentathlon)

Junior Sports Person: Alex Adams (athletics); Demi Barnett (taekwondo); Sky Barnett (taekwondo); Lewis Byng (athletics); Freddie Clemons (athletics); Joshua Mitchell (modern pentathlon)

Senior Para-Sports Person: Dan Gill (wheelchair basketball); Kathryn Tandy (Riding for the Disabled)

Junior Para-Sports Person: Sophie Evans-Lee (Riding for the Disabled); Kyle Jackson (wheelchair basketball); Lewis Tandy (Riding for the Disabled)

Senior Team: Stratford Cricket Club; Stratford Town Football Club; Stratford Hockey Club Men’s 1sts

Junior Team: Alcester Grammar School U14G Hockey; Henley Tennis Juniors; Stratford AC U15 Track & Field

Community Club: Warwickshire Bears Wheelchair Basketball Club; Kineton Sports & Social Club; Stratford-on-Avon Kayaks; Stratford Town Colts; Stratford Town FC

Getting Stratford-on-Avon District Active: Kathrin Foster (Nordic walking); Hayley Noel (multi-sports); Kevin Taylor (table tennis); Stratford Park Runs; Stratford AC (Couch to 5k); Paula Williams (netball)

Coach/PE Teacher: Tom Abbott (cycling); Samuel Evans (kayaking); Lee Johnson (boxing); Kim Mortimer (swimming); Chelsea Mansell (multi-sports)

Unsung Hero: Steve Allen (football); Amy Hollingum (football); Jemma Moore (netball); Dave Petty (squash); Charlie Rawlings (swimming)

Outstanding Contribution: Matthew Pickering (boxing); Dave Taylor (football); Martine Verweij (athletics)