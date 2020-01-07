Champkins double fires Saints to comfortable win at Chinnor

FOOTBALL

Hellenic League, Division Two North

Chinnor 0

Southam United 4 (Champkins 4 40, Barby 18, Smith 77)

Report by David Hucker

DESPITE missing leading scorer Levi Steele through suspension, Southam United continued their winning ways at Chinnor, as Ethan Champkins scored twice in a comfortable win that saw them open up a seven-point gap at the top of the table.

Champkins put the league leaders ahead with a fine finish in just the fourth minute and they doubled the lead in 14 minutes later when Simon Barby forced the ball home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

Champkins was on the mark again five minutes before the break, cutting in from the right and hitting a low drive past the keeper into the near corner to score his tenth league goal of the season and put the Saints in a commanding position.

There was to be no let-up for the hosts in the second half, as captain Brandon Smith, an ever-present for Saints this season, scored his fourth goal of the campaign with a powerful header from a well-delivered Ricky Barby corner 13 minutes from time to wrap up a 4-0 win for Richard Kay’s side.

“It was another really pleasing performance on a very heavy difficult pitch” said Kay.

“Chinnor have had some good results at home, but we adapted to the conditions, scored four more goals and, most importantly, kept another clean sheet.

“We are defending very well as a team to go along with our potent attacking play.

“We now have two important cup games coming up, starting with Stokenchurch in the third round of the Chairmans Challenge Cup on Saturday and then a very tough tie in the quarter-final of the Coventry Charity Cup at Coventry Copsewood on Tuesday.”

Although Steele returns for the visit to Stokenchurch, Kay could be without Smith, Ashley Knights, Ricky and Simon Barby, but expects to have a full squad to choose from at Copsewood.

SOUTHAM: Edward Cox, Curtis Green, Ben Tennant, Tom Harris, Brandon Smith, Simon Barby, Ellis Champkins, Ricky Barby, Chidilim Okolo, Ethan Champkins, Caleb Myton. Unused subs: Ross Feasey, Kyle Locklin, Daniel Long.