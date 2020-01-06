Work starts on pavements in Stratford

WORK is scheduled to start on Monday on the cracked pavements in Stratford-upon-Avon which have tripped and injured many people last year.

A £200,000 facelift which will include repairing and replacing pavements in Bridge Street, High Street and Wood Street is understood to run until March or April.

Parking spaces on the side of Bridge Street where Marks and Spencer is located were taped off in anticipation of work starting on Monday.

Stratford’s three county councillors – Jenny Fradgley, Kate Rolfe and Dominic Skinner, all Lib Dems – joined forces to spend money allocated to them in their delegated budget from Warwickshire County Council on making Stratford’s pavements safe for residents and visitors alike.

Work on a separate project in Henley Street, Stratford is also due to begin soon.