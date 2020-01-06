Dunlevy strike gives Earlswood Town all three points

FOOTBALL

Midland League, Division Two

Lane Head 0

Earlswood Town (Dunlevy 42)

EARLSWOOD Town claimed their third league win on the bounce on Saturday after Leadun Dunlevy’s 42nd-minute strike fired them to a 1-0 victory over Lane Head.

Visiting Earlswood spurned a number of early chances to take the lead at the Old Red Lion Ground, with top scorer Jon Hamer having three efforts saved when on another day he might have scored a first-half treble.

Earlswood were then forced into a change when striker Matt Pemberton was unable to continue after being subject to a rash challenge from Lane Head’s Tangeni Nghishidimbwa.

Joel Hughes came on in Pemberton’s place and made an instant impact, laying the ball across the edge of the box for Dunlevy, whose deflected shot flew into the bottom corner.

Hughes then came close to doubling Earlswood’s lead just before the break, but his acrobatic volley from a cross into the box sailed over the bar.

The second half had very little action, but the visitors nearly made it 2-0 with ten minutes remaining.

However, Gary Walker, Hughes and Andy Matthews all had shots saved in a crazy sequence of play.

Victory for Earlswood moved them up to 13th in the table ahead of their return to home soil on Saturday when they entertain rivals Hampton (2pm kick-off).